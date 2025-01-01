1 year ago

Ghanaian dancehall king, Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has opened up about what fellow musician Medikal means to him.

He made this revelation on GTV’s breakfast show in a conversation with Kafui Dey.

According to Shatta Wale, “I felt this connection with him some time ago and that has really gotten me so close to him. I feel Medikal is the only Ghanaian musician that I have crossed paths with and made some good connections with apart from money."

He continued by saying, “I haven’t spoken to any Ghanaian artiste and they have listened to my direction like Medikal does and it’s working for him.

"Sometimes he can go for shows and he discusses it with me to get my thoughts on it as well. When I suggest things to him, it works and when I do something wrong, he tells me. He puts me in the right direction sometimes and I like that very much," he added.