2 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the absentee MP for Dome Kwabenya, has been speaking about her long stay out of Parliament and from her official duties as a Minister of State.

According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch hunt by certain elements within the governing NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.

She could not comprehend why the members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition are refusing to protect her because being absent from her official duties albeit not intentionally.

The absentee Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection recounted the role she played as the Deputy Majority Leader in the 7th Parliament and a Leader of the Women’s Caucus, with the help of the Leadership of the Majority, protected a colleague female MP who had to be away in London for close to two years to take care of family issues.

"We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go round making hue and cry about her absence," Sarah Adwoa Safo wrote on her Facebook timeline.

She said, her present case is not different from the one her colleague faced in the past.

"This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.

"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months," Adwoa Safo stressed.

She noted, "as a member of the party, I have served with utmost diligence (both in opposition and in government) and have at all times put the fortunes of my family at the disposal of the party.

"At no point in time have I nor my family withheld anything of ours from our great Party, yet today, I am conveniently being called a traitor and all manner of names with several schemes being put to play and employed to oust me from my position as MP and Minister."

Sarah Adwoa Safo stated that the theme for the just-ended national delegate conference 'Holding Together, Working Together' embodies what members of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo Tradition must do, and stand for.

"There is the need for us to stay United. Every single person and vote is needed in our singular quest to break the eight. We cannot give up on anyone," she charged.