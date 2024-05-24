4 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Adorye, has sarcastically thanked the party, the president and Chief of Staff, over his recent arrest.

Adorye was released on a 20,000 Ghana cedis bail by a Circuit Court (May 23) after he was arraigned over publication of false news charge.

In his first interview since his release, he spoke to the Announcer Newspaper page on Facebook, detailing how his lawyers secured bail for him.

“We heard you have been granted bail?” the host, Daddy Fred asked.

Adorye replied: “Yes, we were at the Dansoman Circuit Court, the police wanted me remanded for investigations but all of this a matter of law, so my lawyers prevailed.

“President Akufo-Addo, Frema Opare, Chief of staff and the NPP party have elevated me to glory and the battle is still the Lord’s. That is my message to all Ghanaians,” he stressed.

His arrest is in connection with a public claim that he has detonated explosives in parts of the opposition stronghold of Volta Region during the 2016 general elections.

He admitted that the operation was a personal mission that he carried out at the blind side of the regional executives. He subsequently clarified that the incident happened in neighbouring Togo arguing that there was no report of a blast in the Volta Region before or during the 2016 polls.