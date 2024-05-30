1 hour ago

Martin A. B. K. Amidu, a former Special Prosecutor, has vehemently rejected a demand from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament to withdraw his recent statements and apologize unreservedly within seven days.

This development follows a statement released on May 28, 2024, by the Speaker's Communications Unit, signed by Peter Bamfo, addressing all media houses and requesting an apology from Martin Amidu.

In his response, Martin Amidu asserted that the statement addressed to the media cannot be considered a rejoinder to his publication dated May 26, 2024.

He emphasized that he stands by his assertions and has no intention of withdrawing or apologizing for his statements.

Amidu criticized Speaker Alban Bagbin for allegedly dissipating public funds by seeking medical treatment in Dubai for conditions he believes could be managed within Ghana.

"I have read a statement from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament with reference number OP/SPK/K1/33 dated 28 May 2024 signed by one Peter Bamfo (Head-Speaker’s Communications Unit) “To All Media Houses” in which the “Speaker requests Mr. Amidu to do the honorable thing and withdraw his statement and apologize unreservedly to the Speaker of Parliament...within seven days from the date of the release of this rejoinder.

"First and foremost, the statement addressed to all media houses cannot be termed a rejoinder to my publication dated 26 May 2024. Secondly, I have done nothing for which I need to withdraw, retract, and apologize for within seven days to Mr. Bagbin who is dissipating the public purse needlessly in Dubai for health challenges which are treatable or manageable in Ghana," he said.

Amidu’s original publication accused the Speaker of Parliament of being a "confessed corrupt NDC Speaker of Parliament," and questioned the integrity of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman’s appointment to the Parliamentary Service Board, citing a conflict of interest under Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.

Martin Amidu also raised concerns about a supposed meeting between Speaker Bagbin and President Akufo-Addo in Dubai, which he claimed influenced parliamentary proceedings regarding the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

Amidu acknowledged a typographical error in his publication, clarifying that the intended year of the alleged meeting was 2022, not 2021.

He apologized to his readers for this slip but maintained that his question about the meeting was directed at Asiedu Nketiah and John Mahama, not Speaker Bagbin.

"I never claimed anywhere in my publication that there was a secret meeting with the President in Dubai in 2021 (the year intended which was accidentally typed as 2021 was 2022) as my words in the question which I have quoted above testifies to. My question was directed to Asiedu Nketia and John Mahama. Mr. Alban Bagbin has no problem with my description of him as a “self-confessed corrupt Speaker of Parliament” but raises issues with the question that has no reference to any “secret meeting” for which I am still waiting for an answer from Asiedu Nketiah, John Mahama, and the NDC. By Mr. Bagbin’s statement to all media houses he implicitly admits that he is a self-confessed corrupt person which means that he has no reputation whatsoever that can be defamed by me. The proof of Mr. Alban Bagbin’s confession of being corrupt which he made in the media more than once are available in audio and online for everybody who wishes to listen to or read to do so," he said.

Amidu reiterated that he never claimed there was a secret meeting, as alleged by the Speaker.

He further asserted that Speaker Bagbin’s statement implicitly acknowledges his own confession of corruption, which, according to Amidu, nullifies any potential defamation claims.