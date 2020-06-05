14 minutes ago

Wendy Shay has become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry for some time now and she’s been consistent since she joined the industry some two years ago.

People call her the hottest female artiste in Ghana currently but she prefers to be called the queen of Ghana music.

In a latest interview with David Mawuli on Pulse Ghana’s Instagram page, Wendy mentioned that she has the right to say she’s the queen of Ghana music.

Wendy Shay also mentioned that her fans gave her the queen of Ghana music hence she accepted to be called as such.

That being said, several people also have their opinions about Wendy Shay, saying she wouldn’t have come this far if the late Ebony Reigns were alive; others also think Wendy has never been herself since she came into the industry and that she tried copying the style of the late Ebony.

In the course of the interview, she was asked how she felt for not making the list of the 5 most-watched artistes in Ghana as ranked by Billboard and she replied by saying she felt happy for them(Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kinaata, Diana Hamilton) making the list and the fact that they made it to the list alone means something good for the music industry as a whole.

Watch the interview below: