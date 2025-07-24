53 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has clarified that he has never aligned himself with any single political party in Ghana.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on Channel One TV’s The Point of View, Prof. Gyampo addressed questions about his political leanings, particularly regarding the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“No. I have never been a supporter of any one political party. But I have voted since 1992, I have voted for the NPP, and I have voted for the NDC. These are the two main parties I have voted for.”

Prof. Gyampo also reflected on his respect for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, mentioning, “I used to admire Jerry Rawlings. I voted for him throughout.”

The CEO further disclosed that he was among the most outspoken critics of President John Mahama leading up to the 2016 general elections. He recalled his active role in challenging the Mahama administration and said that his criticisms during that time were well-documented.

“In the lead-up to the 2016 elections. We were the ones who chased him [President Mahama] out. I was an avowed critic of President Mahama. I think you are a fair-minded Ghanaian and a fair-minded stakeholder in Ghana’s media landscape, so if I tell you that I was among the loudest critics of President Mahama in the lead-up to the 2016 elections, you will know, and there are documentary proofs. The internet doesn’t forget,” he stated.

Prof. Gyampo’s appointment as CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority was made by President John Mahama on January 30, 2025, following the tenure of Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed by the former Akufo-Addo administration in December 2024.