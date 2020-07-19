3 hours ago

Ghanaian Rapper and Pioneer of the Hip-life movement in Ghana, Reggie Rockstone has sent a strong message to people labelling him as poor as he discloses that he has never been broke in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, the Rapper narrated that he only delved into music because that was his passion and not because of the financial benefits.

“I have never been broke in my life. I mean broke in that sense but I am spiritually rich. If you know my history, you know I wasn’t born into no poverty. You should know who my father is. I didn’t venture into the music industry to make money. I saw music as a gift and my father supported me on this path. My dad built a studio for me when I began. I don’t have the same hustle that you’ve got. So when you speak, don’t touch on my financial issues, just enjoy my music”, he related.

According to him, while he does not boast of his material possessions, he values the beautiful family and the healthy life he has. “Ghanaians are funny style. When did I tell you I was rich? I have got a beautiful family, a beautiful wife and I am healthy; that is all I need. I still have that vim-Viagra-free”, he added.

The Veteran Rapper has been in the news recently as some people tagged him as being poor. For example, controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was reported to have said that Reggie Rockstone was poor even after his role in Ghanaian music.

These assertions made by Shatta Wale saw a reply from Reggie Rockstone as he released a freestyle titled ‘Billionaire Spirit’; a rap where Reggie states “I am the 50 plus-year-old, these kids been envying, y’all stuck with me like MTN”.

The Godfather of Rap in the same interview with Doctar Cann, explained, however, that the song was composed even before Shatta’s remarks. He only recently added a few lines to address Shatta Wale.

Source: Happy FM