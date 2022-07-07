1 hour ago

The Minister for Monitory and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto has denied media reportage suggesting that he has accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of incompetence and running the country into a ditch, Purefmonline.com reports.

In a press statement copied to Purefmonline.com signed on his behalf by his personal aide and Spokesperson, John Kwadwo Owusu Boakye (General Abito), Dr. Akoto Osei explained that he is currently indisposed and has not publicly or privately made any comments on the governance of the Country to talk of running down his colleagues that he personally has great confidence in.

He continued that he has been an avid supporter of the vision of the New Patriotic Party and His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo and so cannot destroy what he is helping in a team of experts to build for Ghana.

He indicated that the current economic crisis is not peculiar to Ghana but believes the bold steps taken by the Government of Ghana will surmount the crisis in the short to medium term.

“The attention of the Office of the Economic Advisor to the President of the Republic has been drawn to a fake and mischievous video making rounds social media platforms.

Firstly, it is not true and it has never been mentioned any where by the Minister advising the president on economic matters of Ghana.

Secondly, it has never been contemplated nor said anywhere by the Hon. Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, who is member of the Economic Management Team (EMT) and plays a pivotal role in the economic management of Ghana.

Thirdly, Dr. Akoto Osei is and continues to share useful advise to the president and that matter the government of his party NPP. He thinks the current global economic challenges makes Ghana no exception to the effects on living crisis. Thus, he supports his government with the bold decision to go to International Monetary Fund for negotiations.”

“Fourthly, He has been currently indisposed and could not have said what the video purports to be coming from him.

Dr. Akoto Osei has been an avid supporter of the vision of the New Patriotic Party and His Excellency, President Akufo-Addo and so cannot destroy what he is helping in a team of experts to build for Ghana!

Economic crisis now has become a global phenomenon and the bold steps taken by the Government of Ghana will surmount the crisis in the short to medium term.

We advice cherish and good citizens of Ghana to disregard the video making rounds and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

In the meantime, we have entreated the Security authorities to investigate and bring the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law.

Thank you and be assured of the Government’s management of the economy in this trying times.” The statement reads.

Source: Purefmonline