7 hours ago

Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has pleaded with her constituents to forgive her long absence from the constituency.

Adwoa Safo as she is affectionately called has been out of the country for a long time; a move which has been condemned by even members of her political party.

It’s not clear what is keeping the vibrant Parliamentarian out of the country.

But in an interaction she had with her followers on social media, Adwoa Safo asked for forgiveness and promised she was going to be back in the country very soon to help push government business and also help develop her constituency.

Adwoa Safo disclosed that things are happening to her that she has no control over but is of the firm belief that with time, things will get better.

She said “Hey Eben, it’s never been my intention to stay away from my people for so long. Just that, sometimes in life, things happen that we have no control over. As you know, in my first two terms as MP, at no point in time did I stay away from my duties and responsibilities as MP and Minister.

"So do find a place in your heart to forgive me as my constituent. Even in my absence, I have been constantly in touch with the appropriate authorities to ensure that whatever development deserving of our Constituency is done.

"I am aware that the Atomic-Pillar 2 Road has been completed, the dualization of the Atomic Junction-Atomic Roundabout is ongoing, several interial roads in Taifa (around the market) are being worked on, Ashongman Estate roads have been completed with asphalting works ongoing, the Bank of Ghana Road works is also currently ongoing, the Agbogba-Abokobi link Road was also just recently sealed and works on the Abokobi town Roads are also to begin in the earnest”.

The Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament called on members of the New Patriotic Party not to refer to her as a traitor when they have not heard her side of the story.