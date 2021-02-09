2 hours ago

Musician, Kaphun has vehemently denied being involved in the incident that led to the stabbing to death of a Cape Coast-based Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Aikins, 28, known in music circles as ‘Unrully Crank’ in Cape Coast on Sunday.

According to Kaphun’s management, Hunta Production, Kaphun since being signed by the label has relocated from Cape Coast to Accra permanently, stressing that the said individual who’s alleged to have been involved in the alleged action was not employed by Kaphun.

“It has become necessary for this release because the act is criminal and we will not condone it. We also want to correct any wrong impressions that may be created in the minds of the general public as a result of these media reports,” a statement signed by Christian Borquaye, CEO of Hunta Production stated.

It added: “This false information circulating on is very damning, defaming and causing huge harm to the brand Kaphun and other legitimate business interest.”

The management noted that it will be law-abiding and allow the police and its associates to carry on their investigation and also appeals to the fans and the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.