Coach of Togolese side Etoile Filante and former African best player Abdul Karim Razak says hehas no interest in the vacant GFA technical director role.

A select committee of the GFA is currently interviewing six persons for the role of the technical director which became vacant after the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng.

Abdul Karim Razak affectionately called golden boy has distanced himself from that role saying he lacks the capacity and prefers the on field coaching role.

"I'm not in favour of that position. My knowledge in the game does not match the technical director role."

"As I'm talking to you, I'm still a coach, a field coach. I have the desire to continue being on the technical bench. If I wanted to be a technical director I could have done it with Asante Kotoko three years ago."he told Ashh Fm's Akakpo Agodji in an interview.

The 1978 African Best Player says that he knows very well the six person who are currently going through interview but cannot pick one over the other.

"I made them understand I'm still a field coach. I don't have the intention to be a technical director for the moment. If I'm ready I will voice it out, but for now I am not gunning for the position.

Its up to the FA to assess the candidates and select the best person for the role, I'm not supporting anybody but I've the names of the candidates and I can't vouch for one ahead of the other." he added.