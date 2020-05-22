2 hours ago

Contrary to speculations that there's been bad blood between two veteran journalists, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and Kweku Baako, the former has described such insinuations as false and not representative of the reality.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr says the fact that he disagrees with some ideas and opinions put forth by his former roommate Kweku Baako doesn’t mean they no longer see eye-to-eye.

Speaking in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, the Managing Editor at the Insight newspaper said time has caused the seeming drift in their relations over the years.

“I’ve never had a problem with anybody, we used to sleep in the same room. We no longer sleep in the same room, I’m married, I have children I have a wife, he’s married, he also has children. We cannot be sleeping in the same room, is that a problem…Well, I don’t have any problem with him. I don’t have any problem with him,” he emphasized.

Adding that, “I disagree with him on some issues and it’s obvious everybody who listens to me knows that I disagree with him not just him, I disagree with the president sometimes…”

Kwesi Pratt Jnr and Kweku Baako who arguably made a name for themselves as two of the best journalists over the past two decades used to be panel members for Joy FM’s NewsFile programme in the early 2000s.

But for some unknown reasons, Kwesi Pratt Jnr quit. This move sparked wide rumours on the seeming ‘collapse’ of their friendship.

According to several reports and rumours, the two split on the basis of betrayal on the part of Kwesi Pratt and on partisan lines.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr’s comments come on the back of recent pictures which depicted some ‘Kume Preko’ compatriots exchanging pleasantries to commemorate 25 years of the anti-government uprising.

'Kume Preko' was the name given to an anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995, led by Nana Akufo-Addo. The protest took place in opposition to the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative which was introduced under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

Those at the forefront of this protest were Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Charles Wreko Brobbey, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, Dr Nayarko Tamakloe, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Akoto Ampaw, Victor Newman, Kwaku Opoku, Napoleon Abdulai and was also joined by some 100,000 people.



Ghanaweb