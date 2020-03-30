43 minutes ago

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has come under incessant pressure in recent months from a cross section of the club's fans and the media.

The National Circles Council Chairman of the club, Christopher Damenya says that he does not envy the club chief as is being speculated out there.

Reports have been rife that there is bad blood between Damenya and the Club's Executive Chairman this he has put to bed that there is nothing of that sort.

“I don’t envy Dr Kwame Kyei but we are addressing issues tarnishing both the image of the club and Dr Kwame Kyei. I don’t know the where about of information claiming that I want to take over from the current CEO” he said.

The business mogul has dispelled rumours of squabbles between the pair and says he has very good rapport with the club chief since they are always in discussions on ways to move the club forward.

Damenya also called for support for the club's supporters to rally behind the club's benefactor Dr Kwame Kyei so that he can propel the club to its zenith.