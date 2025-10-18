1 hour ago

Businessman and former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who is also a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rejected claims that he is avoiding criticism of President John Mahama and his government due to possible financial ties.

In recent political discussions, some have speculated that Agyapong's reluctance to criticise the Mahama administration could be linked to government contracts he may have secured during the previous NPP government, with suggestions that he is seeking payment.

However, speaking in an interview on Spear FM in Damongo, Agyapong firmly denied these allegations, stating that he has no reason to criticize Mahama.

"I have heard they are saying I'm not attacking Mahama because government owes me and I want to be paid that is why I'm not attacking Mahama's government. Ten months in government and what do you expect Mahama to do that you want me to criticise him? We have to be fair."

Mr. Agyapong further emphasised that ten months is too short a period to judge a government's performance.

"Ten months, even if it was cassava you planted, it would not have been ready for harvesting," Kennedy Agyapong said.

"I won't criticise Mahama, I'm focusing on my primaries - Ken Agyapong. I'm not saying that when there is something wrong we should not say, but me, I'm focusing on my primaries," he said.