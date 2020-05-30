44 minutes ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour says he has no regrets about the blunder he committed at the 2006 World Cup that gave Italy their second goal.

The Black Stars of Ghana were in the same group as Czech Republic, Italy and United State of America.

Ghana lost the opening game two nil to Italy with the Italians scoring first through Andrea Pirlo, but with the Black Stars pushing for an equalizer Samuel Osei Kuffour gifted the Italians a second goal with a tame back pass to his goalie Richard Kingson which was intercepted by Vincenzo Iaquinta for the second goal.

The then 29 year old defender with AS Roma never started a game for Ghana as he was benched for Ghana's other matches.

According to the former Bayern Munich stalwart he has no regrets as in football everything is possible and had many good games for Ghana.

"I don't regret my mistake. As a footballer why would you regret one bad game," Kuffour stated on Joy FM.

"I was a professional so I wasn't bothered because I had done so many mistakes in the past. Why should I still be thinking about it."

"How many players scored an own goal at the World Cup, six, and one of them went on to win the World Cup. I remember Messi missed a penalty against Chelsea at a crucial stage in the Champions League, did Barca fans kill him? " he queried.