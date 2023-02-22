35 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga says that he habours no regrets about leaving the Ghanaian side.

The Cameroonian striker left Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the 2022/23 season for greener pastures with Egyptian side Al Masry for a fee reported to be in the region of $400,000.

He joined the porcupine warriors from Cameroonian side Fortuna du Mfou on a two-year deal but spent just one campaign with Kotoko.

The striker helped the reds clinch the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title where he scored 21 goals in the run-up to the league triumph.

He became a fan's favourite with the Kumasi-based side but they were unable to hold onto their prized asset when money came calling.

“I made a choice to leave Asante Kotoko after helping them win the league title and I do not regret any decision to leave the team,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

“I’m a professional player and I stay focused to attain my goals in life. Currently, my focus is on Al Masry and to help the team win glories” he added.