Former Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga says that he habours no regrets about leaving the Ghanaian side.
The Cameroonian striker left Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the 2022/23 season for greener pastures with Egyptian side Al Masry for a fee reported to be in the region of $400,000.
He joined the porcupine warriors from Cameroonian side Fortuna du Mfou on a two-year deal but spent just one campaign with Kotoko.
The striker helped the reds clinch the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title where he scored 21 goals in the run-up to the league triumph.
He became a fan's favourite with the Kumasi-based side but they were unable to hold onto their prized asset when money came calling.
“I made a choice to leave Asante Kotoko after helping them win the league title and I do not regret any decision to leave the team,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.
“I’m a professional player and I stay focused to attain my goals in life. Currently, my focus is on Al Masry and to help the team win glories” he added.
