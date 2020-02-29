2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, Agnes Adu, says she has no regrets over the demolition of about 30 structures belonging to Trade Fair tenants.

Former Editor of the Enquirer newspaper, Raymond Archer, following the demolition described the exercise as unacceptable.

According to the CEO of Universal Labels and Packaging Co. Limited and Colour Planet Limited, the court had placed an injunction to stall the demolition exercise, but the CEO went ahead with it.

However, the Trade Fair CEO, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show dismissed claims that there was no prior notice.

To her, she only acted per the requirements of the tenancy contract and the mandate bestowed on her as the CEO, adding that the tenants could have engaged the company on any level regarding the demolition but definitely not in court.