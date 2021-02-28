4 hours ago

Contrary to the media reports that the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners Company Limited, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, has invited the Director of Communications at the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, to his house for 'brotherly talks', it has emerged that no such communication has happened between the two.

The businessman had secured a court order to empty Ernest Owusu Bempah’s account of GH¢310,000 but only GH¢107,000 was found in his account at National Investment Bank (NIB).

“Mr. Mahama who described Ernest Owusu Bempah as his 'younger brother' invited him to come home, indicating a sealing of peace and forgiveness from the businessman,” MyNewsGHcom reported.

However, Rafik Mahama, Aide to Ibrahim Mahama, is a statement refuted the report saying his boss has not extended any such invitation to Mr. Owusu Bempah.

“Kindly disregard the story that went viral today with the headline: “Ibrahim Mahama invites ‘brother’ Owusu Bempah home for tea, pardons payment of GH¢203,000”. There’s no such invitation extended to Owusu Bempah after the apology was issued. An amount of GHC 107,000 has been paid so far with GHC203,000 outstanding.

“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama received an official apology from Owusu Bempah and apart from that, no further decision has been taken with regards to the apology from Owusu Bempah and the outstanding amount of GHC 203,000.” The statement copied to Ghanaguardian.com read.

Background

On March 3, 2018, Ernest Owusu Bempah during a discussion on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsoroma’ morning show, subjected Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to name callings.

The Ghana Gas Communication chief angrily blasted Ibrahim Mahama who is direct brother to former President Mahama labeling him as a thief.

Following his unsubstantiated allegations, he was subsequently dragged to an Accra High Court by Mr. Mahama for the derogatory and defamatory remarks made against him.