Popular Ghanaian media personality, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has dispelled claims that she has resigned from GHOne television.

This comes on the back of rumours and reports from several online blogs that the GHOne newscaster has exited the station.

The news, which was first carried out by a Twitter blogger, Sika Official, read; “JUST IN, Ghanaian broadcast Journalist Serwaa Amihere has resigned from GH One Tv”.

The development has since stirred massive reactions from countless netizens, including the General Manager of GHOneTV, Nana Aba Anamoah, who doubles as Serwaa’s ‘godmother’.

“I used to think so highly of you…I never pictured you as a fake blogger. Turns out you’re more unprofessional than the others. Such a shame. Serwaa has not resigned from GHOne,” Nana Aba responded to the blogger’s post.

Shortly afterwards, Serwaa who appeared to be under intense pressure took to Twitter to state that she is still with GHOne.

“I have NOT resigned from GHOne TV,” she wrote.

However, it appears netizens aren’t convinced as they have stormed the comment section of her tweet with doubtful statements.

Other sources say, Serwaa who just completed her law degree at GIMPA, is currently pursuing an internship at the Supreme Court and have no intentions whatsoever to return to GHOne.