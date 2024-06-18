4 hours ago

CK Akonnor, the former coach of Ghana's national team, remains actively engaged in football coaching despite his recent absence from the spotlight.

Acknowledging his tenure that ended in 2021 after a series of disappointing results, Akonnor reaffirmed his dedication to the sport and his ongoing pursuit of coaching excellence.

In a recent interview with Channel One Sports, Akonnor reflected on Ghana's recent performances, particularly noting the solid display against Mali and the impressive goal-scoring in the subsequent match.

"I saw the match against Mali and our team played solidly. In the second match, we scored four goals, which we should appreciate.

The coach has identified areas for improvement, and I believe the future looks promising," Akonnor commented.

Despite his departure from the national team, Akonnor remains actively involved in honing his coaching skills.

"I’m still in coaching. What is important is that I’m learning in the football circle. I’m happy with what I’ve acquired for myself.

As a coach, I’m now learning a bit of a technical directorate job," he explained, underscoring his continuous growth within the football industry.

Akonnor's coaching journey began as an assistant to Kwesi Appiah before assuming the head coach role in 2020.

His subsequent dismissal led to the reappointment of Milovan Rajevac. Despite setbacks, Akonnor maintains optimism about his future in football and remains open to new opportunities that may arise.

As Ghana's Black Stars progress under current coach Otto Addo, Akonnor's commitment to improving his coaching abilities highlights his enduring passion for the game and his readiness to contribute positively to football's development in any capacity.