31 minutes ago

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah says that he has received transfer offers from several clubs but that is of no concern to him.

The 27-year-old midfielder says that his preoccupation is to regain his fitness after returning from a long injury layoff.

According to the Ghanaian, he wants to focus on Kayserispor and help them to the highest point possible.

"I have received transfer offers, frankly, my only focus right now is to get back to my situation in the best way possible after a long injury. Other than that, what is important to me is Kayserispor. I will do everything in my power to bring this team to the highest level because we It will be a difficult year for us. We will get through this."

The former Athletico Madrid midfielder played only six matches the entire season due to two debilitating injuries.

He initially suffered a thigh muscle strain before suffering a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for the entire season.

The Ghanaian midfielder missed more than 30 matches for his side as he went through rehabilitation in a bid to regain his fitness.

Since leaving Ghana about a decade ago, the midfielder has played for Vitoria Guimarães, Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Kasimpasa, Kayserispor and Besiktas.

He has been capped four times by Ghana with hist first call up coming in 2015 but has since retired from International football.