Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has refuted claims that he is on record to have accused Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as being the ringleader of the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs who are seeking the dismissal of the finance minister.

The Majority Leader, who doubles as Suame MP in an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, questioned the basis for the alleged claim by Otchere-Darko, who is a cousin of the finance minister and his lawyer at an ad hoc committee hearing into a vote of censure against the embattled minister.

"From nowhere, we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that? There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating. But now this has brought about another sense of anger.

“That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is? I serve Akufo-Addo, and I serve the party as well as the government... when we talk about the government itself, what is your locus standi to be accusing me of being an instigator?" the majority leader questioned.

But in a reply, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a November 15 post on his Facebook timeline stated that since the incident happened, his position is not to comment on the development publicly.

“I have listened to excerpts of the interview of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, on Sompa Radio, claiming “I had gone on Asaase Radio to allege that he was the ringleader behind the NPP MPs calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister…”

“I have since sent him a message on this denying same. But, I consider it necessary to also put my side out publicly.

“I have said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on-air, online, or in print, either directly or indirectly. Indeed, my position, so far, on this issue in Parliament within the Majority Caucus, has been to deliberately stay away from commenting on it publicly,” Gabby Otchere-Darko stated categorically on November 15.

There have been public calls for the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta, with his critics citing him as the one responsible for Ghana’s current economic challenges.

In a recent press conference, scores of NPP members in parliament demanded the minister's immediate dismissal, claiming that doing so would help restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

Their demand, however, is said to have been met by a request from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who asked that Ken Ofori-Atta be allowed to conclude Ghana’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The president further demanded that the minister be allowed to present the 2023 budget before the demand for his removal may be considered.

Source: Ghanaweb