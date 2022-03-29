45 minutes ago

Multi talented international Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has confessed that he’s slept with a lot of women.

Sharing his sexual experience, the celebrated highlife legend said; “having sex is a normal thing in life, I’ve slept with so many women which I doubt I can count sometimes I can be visited by the 3 women at a time In your prime you have the energy and people will be hailing at you when women keep visiting.

In an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on Legends on TV XYZ Ambolley revealed that, at a point two of the women he slept with got pregnant but, they had to abort out of fear.

“3 of the women I slept with got pregnant but 2 of them opted for an abortion out of fear”, he added

Watch the video below;