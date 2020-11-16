‘I have spent over GH¢300, 000,featured over 70 celebrities in Cocoa Season’ – Lilwin

By Prince Antwi November 16, 2020

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah has revealed that over 70 celebrities have been featured on his much-anticipated TV series titled “Cocoa Season”.

Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has finally opened up about his much-publicized upcoming TV series.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Peacefmonline.com on set in Kumasi, he revealed that he has spent over GH¢300, 000 so and still counting.

Asked if there is any investor or sponsor supporting the production of this high budget series, Lilwin said he is the sole financial of the project.

The comic actor is confident that his upcoming “Cocoa season” will revive the dwindling local film industry.

The highly anticipated series features some top actors namely Kofi Adjorlolo, Vivian Jill, Mr. Beautiful, Kalybos, Maame Serwaa, and Agya Koo.

It also has appearances from musicians Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Yaa Pono, Fameye, Strongman, E.L, Eno, Medikal, Deborah Vanessa, Freda Rhymes, Obibini, among others.

According to Lilwin foreign movie and series and especially telenovelas have dominated the media space in recent times, so he was compelled to create a unique content that would appeal local viewers and hopefully reduce the number of foreign content on our screens.

Lilwin added that the upcoming series would be the biggest sitcom to hit the screens considering the thrills and chills that comes along with it.

He also spoke about why he decided to feature actor Mr. Beautiful who had been blacklisted by Kumasi based film producers, among other things.

Lilwin also disclosed that the series would air on UTV.

Watch the full interview below:

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