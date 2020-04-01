1 hour ago

Rapper Medikal has denied accusations that he has abandoned his fan who got inhured at his "Welcome To Sowutuom" concert last year.

Medikal has been in the news for sometime now for neglecting a fan who got hurt during his show on November 30, 2019 at Kwashieman park in Accra.

According to reports the fan known as Frank Arhin got hurt at the concert because the huge speakers used on the day fell on him which caused damages to his buttocks, testicles, and manhood.

Eric Arhin who is the elder brother of Frank has granted a couple of interviews on radio accusing Medikal of had abandoning his brother who is in a critical condition at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The news went viral and Medikal has come under serious attack especially on social media accusing him of flaunting money on social media and yet neglecting a fan to rot in the hospital.

Reacting to these allegations, Medikal, who is obviously not happy about the situation went live on Instagram to say his side of the story and also show receipts to proof all the bills he has paid and items bought for the patient people are claiming he has abandoned.

Watch his full video below: