1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak goal machine, Prince Tagoe has expressed his desire to return to the Ghanaian topflight before calling time on his football career.

According to the 33-year old striker, he intends to play one more season for the Phobians before ultimately hanging his football boots.

"I am planning to play one season for Hearts of Oak. I cannot say when but it is going to be soon,” Tagoe told Angel TV in an interview.

"Definitely I have to don the Rainbow colours again. That is what I have told myself", the Prince of Goals stressed.

Prince Tagoe featured for the Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League from 2004 to 2006 before moving to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad Jeddah.

The experienced goal poacher was top scorer of the 2005/06 Ghana Premier League season with an impressive tally of 18 goals.

He was part of the Hearts of Oak side that won the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup by heating arch rivals Asante kotoko in 2004.

The Prince of Goals has had an glamorous football career that has seen him feature for several European clubs including German side TSG Hoffenheim, FK Partizan Belgrade and Bursaspor.

Tagoe has also made 36 appearances for t

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars scoring seven goals in the process.