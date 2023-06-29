2 hours ago

Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace forward, emphasizes the significance of Ghana's capital city Accra in his life and the lives of his siblings.

He attributes this importance to the fact that Accra is where they grew up and began their football journeys during their childhood.

Ayew reveals that they still reside in the same neighborhood they lived in during their formative years, highlighting their deep connection to the community.

He stresses the values of respect and discipline that were instilled in him during his time in Accra, considering them key to his upbringing.

“The main thing was respect, the discipline, that was key,” he told the Crystal Palace website.

“Those are the values that I am used to. I have very good memories of Accra. It was a community that was very close – and very protective of the young kids growing up as well."

He continued: “It’s an area where it all started for me and my siblings. That’s where we started football, where we have our friends, where we go to school. Until today it’s where we still live as well. It’s an area that will always be important to us.”

