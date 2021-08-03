36 minutes ago

AshantiGold forward, Seth Osei has opened up about what he told the GFA's Committee investigating alleged match fixing claims made against his side against Inter Allies in their last match of the Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, the forward denied his involvement in any match fixing and says he does not even indulge in betting himself.

"I met the committee and told them what I know. I haven't and wasn't involved in any match fixing . I don't even bet. I can say my team is not guilty of the accusations" Seth Osei told Oyerepa FM.

''I will cooperate to go to the bottom of the issue. Notwithstanding , we are focused to beat Hearts on Sunday. Personally I am a tough minded person and this can't sway my attention'' he continued.

AshantiGold beat already relegated Inter Allies by 7-0 in their last league match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals on the day.

According to the player the Inter Allies team heard whiles at the Hotel that the match will end in a 5-0 scoreline in favour of the host AshantiGold SC.

The defender has admitted that he scored the two own goals in order to 'spoil' the 5-0 scoreline that had been allegedly agreed on by a betting syndicate.

Going into the game Inter Allies had been relegated already and did not mount any fierce resistance as the miners were all over them through out the game.