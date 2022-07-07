43 minutes ago

A Presidential advisor on the economy Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei has denied a viral audio purported to be his that berated the NPP government for the economic failures of the country.

In a statement, Dr. Akoto Osei demanded a retraction and apology from news portal Ghanaweb for its publication of the audio.

“I wish to categorically deny making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.

“The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments,” Dr Anthony Akoto Osei said.