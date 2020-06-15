6 hours ago

Mother of ‘weed teacher’, the infamous social media sensation, has revealed that she has not seen or spoken to her son for the past twenty years.

According to Maame Kwansima, her son was not a weed-smoking addict, but a very “good child”, until he learned that habit after he completed school.

“I haven’t seen my son for the past twenty years. He has left home for a long while. The only time I am able to hear something little about him is when his brother sees him online and tells me about it. He was perfectly ‘normal’ but he began smoking marijuana after he completed school. I did not believe he would live like this,” she said in an interview with SVTV Africa, monitored by GhanaWeb.

Maame Kwansima expressed her disappointment and sadness about her son’s lawless way of living.

“I was so sad when someone called me to come to the police station because my son had been arrested for possession of marijuana. At first, I did not believe it because I did not know he could go that far. I got to the station, and there he was,” she added.

She concluded that as her son has been granted bail to reappear in court on June 30, 2020, she will make the most of the opportunity to reconnect with him and possibly, take care of his unkempt appearance.

“We have been asked to come back on the 30th, so I am taking him home. I will shave off his bushy hair and beard when I take him home. I will speak to him, and trim them off,” she stated.

