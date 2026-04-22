I haven’t started my coaching because of dedication – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that a lack of full-time commitment is the main reason he has not yet transitioned into coaching, despite holding a UEFA Licence B qualification.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Gyan said coaching requires a level of dedication he is currently unable to provide due to his involvement in other business ventures.

“The reason why I haven’t started my coaching thing is all about dedication,” he explained. “When you dedicate yourself to coaching, you will have time for the kids.”

The former Black Stars striker, who remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers, emphasized that coaching goes beyond qualifications and demands consistent focus and presence, particularly when working with young players.

“I have a UEFA Licence B, but I’m not into coaching because I have other businesses to attend to,” he added.

Gyan also reflected on the broader role of coaches in player development, cautioning against individuals taking sole credit for a player’s success.

“Sometimes when a player becomes popular, the first coach thinks he did everything, forgetting others also played a role,” he said.

His comments highlight ongoing conversations in football about mentorship, development pathways and the shared responsibility in nurturing talent.

Gyan, who retired from international football as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, has in recent years focused on business and philanthropy, leaving open the possibility of a future return to the game in a coaching capacity.