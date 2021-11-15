5 hours ago

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus has established that he actively lobbied for Mark Okraku-Mantey to attain his Deputy creative arts minister position.

A Plus said he was the one who first introduced Mr. Okraku-Mantey to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and recommended him as the right candidate for the job.

He made these comments after Arnold asked why the IGP failed to pass through the creative arts minister, rather than putting A-Plus in charge of the organization of the creative arts meeting recently held between the two entities.

Arnold said A Plus wasn’t in the right capacity to handle the meeting between the creative arts industry and the police, adding that he failed to properly coordinate it.

According to Arnold, the fact that some key creative arts stakeholders were not informed about the meeting proves the hasty and shoddy manner in which it was planned.

“My question is for the IGP. In what capacity did he call you to organize the meeting? He should have gone through the appropriate quarters for them to organize it properly. The meeting wasn’t properly organized and people were not informed. Go through the appropriate quarters. Forget about the fact that you’re the IGP’s friend,” Arnold stated.

It was in this light that A Plus who felt disrespected by Arnold’s comments, decided to share these comments;

“You want us to go and call who? In the capacity of who? In my capacity as I was the one who held Okraku Mantey’s hands and took him to Akufo-Addo. You can call him and ask him if I wasn’t the one who lobbied for him to be made creative arts minister. I was the one who introduced Daddy Lumba and the likes to Akufo-Addo,” he said.