3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government is determined to find satisfactory solutions to the ongoing labour impasse involving the University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG).

He says the relevant stakeholders are working to bring an end to the stalemate.

Striking UTAG members are demanding the implementation of conditions of service agreed on in 2012. The industrial has had a negative impact on academic activities in public universities.

“In the wake of the recent six weeks strike by UTAG, the government is determined to find a satisfactory solution to this impasse and ensure that the academic calendar is not substantially derailed. The best form of negotiation is that both parties of the dispute exhibit good faith within the context of what is affordable and equitable. I continue to hope the government will help bring this impasse to an end so that the education of our young people can resume in solemnity.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 2022 National Labour Conference at Kwahu in the Eastern Region on the theme; “Strengthening Tripartism for building Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilience Economy.”

He appealed to all labour unions to work with his government to revive the economy.

“I reiterate my appreciation for the relative peace prevailing on the industrial front. I know that this relatively stable peace on the labour front didn’t happen by chance but through negotiation and compromise. We, therefore, need to strengthen the rapport between the tripartite partners for greater cooperation. This is important.”

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, also indicated that the recent labour unrest has the tendency to threaten the security and economy of the country if not addressed swiftly.

“It is expected that this conference will culminate into the adoption of a strategic approach in resolving labour issues in the country now and the future.”

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in eight universities are expected to vote by the close of the day today, to determine whether the suspension of a strike by the association’s National executive committee (NEC) will stand or not.

The NEC last week suspended the strike after 6 weeks of protest demanding better conditions of service.

So far, five universities have voted against the decision whiles two have voted in favour of it.

Source: citifmonline