1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has decided to test his might with football after signing for Division One League side New Edubiase United.

The Kumawood actor who has starred in thousands of movies on the local scene says that his main aim of deciding to venture into football is to play well and get a call up to play fir the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they qualify.

Kwadwo Nkansah has signed a two year contract with the lower tier side and will act as a brans ambassad0r for the club and will also play in some games on promotional basis.

" My main ambition is to play well and get a call up to the senior national team Black Stars for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup" he told Ark FM.

" People didn't believe me when I started my movie career so it's not news if they don't believe me that I can play"..

"I'm the most expensive signing in Ghana now and I'm going to collect the biggest salary in the history of Ghana football"..

"My favourite position is right wing (RW) I always score goals whenever I'm put at that position"...