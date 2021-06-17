13 minutes ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak great, Bernard Dong Bortey, says his budding coaching career with lower tier side Techiman Gold Stars is going according to plan.

The former Hearts player now turned coach was appointed to the Division two side in June 2020 and has been in charge of the team.

Bortey, who ended his playing career at Accra Great Olympics in 2019, said he had already begun working on his coaching badges and currently held a CAF License C certificate, a minimum requirement by the Ghana Football Association which enables him to coach the Techiman-based Division Two side.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, he says that his side were targeting to go far in the MTN FA Cup but that was not the case but hopes to qualify his side into the Division one.

"Everything is going on smoothly with my managerial career. We were targeting progress in the FA Cup and qualifying to the Division one from Division two."

At the peak of his career, 37-year-old Bortey was one of the leading players in the Ghana Premier League and was a key figure among the dreaded Hearts of Oak squad nicknamed ‘64 Battalion’ as he teamed up with players such as Ishmael Addo, Charles Asampong Taylor and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour to win four Premier League trophies and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup, among other laurels.

He also had less spectacular professional career in the Gulf region and in Vietnam.

Known in his heyday as ‘Serial Killer’ in recognition of his striking abilities, Bortey made seven appearances for the Black Stars