1 hour ago

Black Meteor striker Emmanuel Yeboah, is determined to make a lasting impact with the national team, the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old forward, who recently impressed at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, is eager to continue scoring goals and contributing to the team's success.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Yeboah expressed his ambition to achieve more and increase his goal tally for the Ghana national team.

"I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well."

He is confident in his abilities and aims to make a significant impact whenever he dons the national team jersey.

Yeboah's performances in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations caught the attention of fans and experts.

Despite Ghana's early elimination from the tournament, Yeboah's goal-scoring prowess was evident.

He netted three goals in three games, demonstrating his ability to deliver when it matters.

With his determination and talent, Emmanuel Yeboah holds great promise for the future of Ghanaian football. Fans will be eagerly watching as he continues to develop and contribute to the success of the Black Stars.