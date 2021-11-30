3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako says his biggest regret at Kumasi Asante Kotoko is his inability to help the team win the CAF Champions League.

The goalkeeper spent more than a decade at the Kumasi based club but was unable to help the team lift the CAF Champions League.

He says he hopes to return to the club in a different capacity as a coach to help them win the elusive trophy he could not as a player.

Amoako, 38 years has now ventured into coaching where he trains lower tier side Nsoatreman FC after hanging his gloves after playing for Kotoko for 11years where he won several league titles, FA Cups and several other trophies.

Whiles at Kotoko the farthest they went in terms of CAF Champions League is the group stage and he hopes to change that in future as a coach.

In an interview on Koforidua based Aben FM, the former Dreams FC, AshGold SC, BA United goalkeeper says he habours regrets of not helping Kotoko win the CAF Champions Legue in a trophy laden career at the club.

“During my spell with Kotoko I won 4 leagues titles, 6 FA Cups and others but what hurts me is my inability to help the club win the Champions League. most is not winning Africa”

“Our best in the Champions League was money zone but I hope I can win Africa with Kotoko since am still into football. I will go back to the club in the capacity as a coach and achieve that dream” he said.