2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu says he hopes to someday get the chance to play in Europe for Italian Champions Juventus.

Afutu has played all his football on the local scene moving from Elmina Sharks to join Hearts of Oak and has the lofty ambitions of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

He also admits that he idolizes Ghana and Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey.

“The player I admire most is Thomas Partey. My dream is to play for Juventus and participate in the UEFA Champions League.” he told Angel FM in Accra.

According to the player, that dream can be fulfilled when he plays for the old ladies of Italian football.

Italy has been a good stomping grounds for most Ghanaian players with the likes of Mohammed Gargo, Mark Adusei, Stephen Appiah,Sulley Muntari ,Samuel Osei Kuffour, Asamoah Gyan all passing through the Italian Serie A.

He believes his path to stardom could be realize in Italy a ground that has sevred and shaped the career of so many of his compatriots.