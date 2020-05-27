38 minutes ago

Cameroon and FC Ural midfielder Petrus Boumal says he is an avid admirer of former Chelsea player Michael Essien during his days with the blues.

The 27 year old central midfielder says he looked up to Michael Essien and his former teammate Claude Makelele a lot.

Boumal's current deal with the Russian club runs out in the summer and the player has confirmed talks with Championship side Fulham although the player says he prefers to join Fulham's neighbours Chelsea.

But the Cameroon international admitted that his dream move would be to Fulham’s neighbours Chelsea, and spoke about how he idolised two former Blues stars – Claude Makelele and Michael Essien.

He said: “My dream club is Chelsea.

“Makelele and Essien are two players I really loved. I loved watching their style of play, how they move, how they tackle and how they attack the ball.

“They maintained the balance between attackers and defenders. They played for Chelsea and since they played there, I really loved Chelsea.

“I watch their games and support them. It is the best team for me.” he added.