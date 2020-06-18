23 minutes ago

An old friend of Popular Ghanaian Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr aka Shatta Wale Don Boss has disclosed that he introduced the top Dance Hall artist into the music industry.

"I Don Boss personally introduce Shatta Wale into the music industry, confidently’’ he said.

According to Don Boss, he and Shatta Wale were like brothers and were living in the same house doing everything together as brothers it’s a long story.

"I cannot disclose everything to the public ‘’but I wont to say boldly that I introduce him (Shatta Wale) in the music industry when he started his music career as nobody’’.

Speaking on Kingdom plus Fm with Fii Pratt, Don Boss stressed that at a point in time Shatta Wale father stop him from doing music he’ ’Don Boss encouraged him to continue with the music.

He explained further that, father of Shatta Wale wanted his son Shatta Wale to become a politician but Shatta was so much interested in doing music due to that he and other friends have to encourage him and take him to a safer place where he can do music.

He attested to the fact that even at his presence Shatta Wale cannot deny the fact that he (Don Boss took him by hand to studios and introduce him to Tiny).

Don Boss advice people from saying they help Shatta Wale to become who he is, adding that when Shatta Wale started as Bandanner he ‘’Don Boss and other few friends’’ where the panniers of the popular artist Shatta Wale.

He mentioned that, all the support given to Shatta wale for being where he is now its obvious Shatta did not remember to support him.