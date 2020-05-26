2 hours ago

Victor Stephen Kankam, 38, the landlord who shot his tenant to death for refusing to vacate a two-bedroom house at Ofankor in Accra has justified his action insisting it was in self-defence.

The suspect who is currently in Police custody has been provisionally charged with murder as police continue with investigations into the matter.

Victor Stephen Kankam, reports say angrily went to his Ofankor residence on Sunday and demanded that the tenant vacates the house and hand over the key to him as his rent had expired.

Benjamin Otchere, 31, now deceased was said to have argued that his rent will be due on the midnight of Sunday, 24th May, 2020 and so insisted the Landlord gives him enough time to pack his things.

In an ensuing argument the Land Lord who had stormed the house with an AK47 rifle allegedly shot Otchere at close range injuring him seriously.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is demanding that justice is served.

Kasapa FM