Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru on Friday officially signed a permanent contract with Belgian giants Anderlecht until 2025.

Majeed Ashimeru, was loaned to RSC Anderlecht by RB Salzburg during the last winter transfer window.

He says he was convinced of staying at Anderlecht the first day he stepped foot at the club and is very happy that they have been able to make the deal permanent.

Majeed was able to convince the technical staff of his qualities during his loan spell, and also felt at home at Sporting himself.

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has promised to "deliver 100 percent" after joining Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht permanently.

The 23-year old has penned a four-year deal with the club after impressing during his loan stint in the 2020/21 season.

Ashimeru made 12 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

After putting pen to paper, he has taken to his social media pages to express his delight and has promised to give his best to the Purple and White in the coming season.

“I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht have made this possible,” Ashimeru posted on his Instagram page.

“I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues.

"I’m home and I will deliver 100%. RSC Anderlecht.”