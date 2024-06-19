6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, says that he knew some people were happy during the club's struggles midway through the just-ended campaign following his departure the last time

The Porcupine Warriors had a challenging campaign, finishing 6th on the league table with 49 points from 34 matches, ending the season without a trophy.

Reflecting on this, Narteh Ogum admitted his awareness of potential criticism due to his earlier exit from Kotoko.

"I knew some people would be happy about our losses because of the way I exited," Narteh Ogum shared with the club's media. "I expected some of these reactions."

Looking ahead to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Asante Kotoko has initiated significant changes, parting ways with 11 players to revamp the squad.

This decision underscores the club's commitment to improving their performance and aiming for better results in the upcoming season.