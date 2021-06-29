1 hour ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Bawa, says he is unaware that Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Macho Kaaka who was viciously attacked and later died at the hospital is a member of the pressure group, #Fixthecountry.

40-year-old Macho Kaaka was killed after receiving series of threats on social media from people were not happy with his activism. The deceased was repeatedly struck in the head with objects until he lost consciousness.

The group - social media users in Ghana who adhere to the hashtag #FixTheCountry in droves by pressuring the government to improve its citizens' lives - subsequently demanded justice following his demise.

In a press release, the #Fixthecountry Conveners claimed that the deceased had been recording videos of misconducts and other issues in Ejura and posted them on social media with the hope that the menace will stop.

As a result, he received threats from supposed bodyguards of the Ejura Sekyeredumase MCE, who claimed Mr Mohammed’s activities on social media, were making government unpopular in the area.

But speaking in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, "Ghana Montie", Hon Bawa pointed out that Kaaka had always been a member of the ruling party and was not too sure of his association with the pressure group as being reported.

“I know him to be a member of the NPP, I doubt his involvement with the #Fixthecountry group,” he said

Youth On Rampage

According to Peacefm's Senior Reporter in the Ashanti Region, Sampson Nyamekye, following his unfortunate demise, some angry youth who are demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, went on a rampage in Ejura on Monday.

The angry youth burnt tyres on some major streets as a sign of anger. They later stormed the police station on Tuesday morning to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of their colleague.

The agitated then decided to hit the streets to press home their demand for justice, but were met by Military and the Police personnel.

Police & Military Intervene

A tense standoff between the protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase and the military and police team then ensued, resulting in the reported death of two people, with four others suffering severe injuries.

More soon......

Source: peacefmonline.com