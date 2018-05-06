40 minutes ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has made known why he decided to part ways with his former club in 2018.

The former left winger struggled initially when he joined the phobian side but somewhere in 2018, he became the club captain and a fan's favourite with his performance.

He was indispensable for Hearts of Oak as he scored 13 goals in 28 matches during the 2017/2018 league season finishing as the club's second highest scorer.

But that was not enough to convince his employers that he was deserving of better terms on his expiring contract as he says the contract offer he was presented with was inferior to what he was on previously.

Abbey left Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to mutually agree on an extension of his deal joining Egyptian side Ismaily on a two year contract.

"I was willing to continue with the Club (Hearts of Oak), because I had played for them for a long time, so I was expecting them to renew my contract,” he said in an interview on the Untold Stories series.

"Usually is a year to the end of your contract, there is a renewal, I had one year left but they weren’t making any attempt to renew.

"I decided to also take a decision, they had already made their mind to release me at the end of the season but I was lucky to secure myself another Club.

"Initially they presented a contract to me but I felt insulted because even my previous contract with them was better than what they presented. So after the season, I decided to leave" he said.