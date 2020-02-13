2 hours ago

Horace Ekow Ewusi, New Patriotic Party’s embattled Central Regional Chairman, has admitted before an Accra High Court to lying about ace investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas and Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Malik Kweku Baako.

His apology follows defamatory comments he made against the duo when Anas’ Tiger Eye PI lifted the veil off certain untoward practices around the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Following the release of the documentary, Mr Ekow made several allegations against Mr Baako and his protege, Anas, allegations he has since submitted to the High Court that he had no evidence to back.

In other words, Mr Ewusi has submitted that the comments he made about Mr Baako and Anas were lies.

In a retraction and apology published in the Daily graphic newspaper, Mr Ewusi said, “on the 1st day of March, 2019, 1 caused to be published and made several statements on Adom TV’s, “Badwam” programme hosted by Omanhene Kwabena Asante against Mr. Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr which are defamatory.”

“That in discussing issues surrounding illegal mining, I uttered words to the effect that that Mr. Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr and Anas Aremeyaw Anas together with Aleska C & G and Heritage mining were involved in “galamey” activities destroying Ghana’s forest.”

“I further stated that Mr. Kweku Baako came to plead on behalf of Aleska C & G and Heritage Mining to Professor Frimpong Boateng and attempted to bribe Charles Bissiw and Professor Frimpong Boateng on two occasions first with two hundred thousand dollars and later upped it to two million dollars.”

“The said allegations are false and same should not have been made on the progamme. In this regard, the comments made are incorrect and most regrettable.”

“I, Horace Ekow Ewusi, do hereby apologize and unconditionally and unreservedly retract the allegations and comments made against Mr. Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and his associates during the discussions on the aforementioned television programme.”

“I finally, undertake not to further publish or reproduce the said allegations.”

Mr Ewusi pleaded for an out for court settlement and do the needful as he cannot afford the 25 million Ghana cedis the plaintiff (Kweku Baako) was demanding as damages.

Source: adomonline