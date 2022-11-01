14 minutes ago

Head coach of Spezia, Luca Gotti has revealed his admiration for his club captain Emmanuel Gyasi.

He says the forward is very flexible and versatile and very adept in playing across multiple roles in the team.

Luca Gotti , the Spezia coach , made statements at the press conference. Here are his words: "Gyasi has done two roles, as fifth and second striker, and a middle ground between those roles. His flexibility so that he can do it.At the beginning of the championship I had told myself that maybe in that role he was not expressing himself 100%.

At the beginning he was not well, he really started to feel good more or less after Sampdoria, but he was stopped for a few days. He has always had continuity on the pitch. I like it more and more. We can say that he did not score, but in Salerno, for example, I liked it and he should not have been removed.

Then the coach makes evaluations for the moment of the match and inserts some players, but it should not have been removed. He made a quality first half, without lowering the quality of the game. In general, apart from the fact that he still hasn't scored any goals, I'm happy with how he trains, he'll be part of the game. "

Since joining the club he has made 200 appearances for Spezia scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists for his side.

He has been capped three times by Ghana but in recent times he has been overlooked by the national team coaches.

The 28-year-old Palermo-born winger has made 12 league appearances this season and has been capped thrice by Ghana.