1 hour ago

Ghana and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has revealed his admiration for dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and adds that he listens to lots of his songs.

He admits that he is a huge admirer of the multiple-award-winning musician.

The striker moved a notch up the divisions in the winter transfer window to join struggling Bournemouth from Bristol City.

He played very well for his championship side as he scored six goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances before sealing a move to the Premier League side.

Since joining Bournemouth, Semenyo's goals have dried up but says that he listens to Stonebwoy's songs almost everywhere.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Stonebwoy right now. He is just on the playlist everywhere. I listen to all his songs,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He also revealed his admiration for legendary Asamoah Gyan who he says he watched play in numerous AFCON and World Cup tournaments.

“I used to watch him when it came to the AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him,” Semenyo said about the former Ghana captain.

The 23-year-old striker scored the winner for Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifier first-leg clash against Angola to get Chris Hughton's reign underway.

Semenyo has played nine matches for Bournemouth since joining in January but is yet to score.