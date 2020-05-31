59 minutes ago

It appears even magicians need some sort of inspiration from somewhere to hit the heights of their powers.

Abedi Ayew Pele the ex-Ghana and Olympique Marseille legend idolized Mohammed Polo when growing up as a young footballer.

The dribbling magician as he was called during his days does not appeal to the modern generation as most of us never saw him play but for Abedi Pele to idolize him then it should tell you that accolade dribbling magician was no joke.

According to Abedi Ayew Pele he went to the stadium purposely just to watch Mohammed Polo play during the late 1970's.

“As a colt’s player I had a card to watch most Black Stars games and in fact, whenever I see Polo playing I learn things from him” he told GTV

"During somewhere in 1976-78 Mohammed Polo was the biggest player on the local scene"

"I went to the stadiums just to watch Mohammed Polo the dribbling magician play he was my idol growing up"

"The way Mohammed Polo moved with the ball was something else and how he could dribble through many people' he added.