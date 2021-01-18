34 minutes ago

Ursula Owusu writes

I lost 3 friends to COVID last week. COVID-19 is fast spreading in our communities, kindly stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue (dispose immediately).

Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly.

About Ursula Owusu

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP) is the Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency within the Greater Accra Region in Ghana. Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful is a lawyer, advocate for women and children's rights and was the MD of WESTEL, the second National Telecoms Operator, Managing Consultant with N. U. Consult, Legal, Governance and Gender Consultants and Chairperson for the Social Development Committee – which developed all social intervention policies and programs for women, children, persons with disability and the aged for the NPP manifesto 2016.

- She is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA),

Co-Chair of the AU/EU Digital Economy Task Force, Broadband Commission and currently, plays a pivotal role in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana through the introduction and supervision of various technical solutions for social and health continuity management.

Honourable Ursula Owusu-Ekuful holds the following academic qualifications:

an LLB from Ghana's premiere University, University of Ghana, Legon, and was called to the Ghana Bar in 1990.

a Masters degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre

a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC,

a Project Management and Planning Certificate from the Ghana Institute for Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).​